Berekum Chelsea coach Ransford Cudjoe told to step aside after barren run

Berekum Chelsea head coach Ransford Cudjoe has been asked to step aside after failing to pick at least a point in the Special Competition after three games.

The Berekum based side are languishing bottom in the Northern Zone with no points after losing all three games.

They were beaten by regional rivals Aduana Stars, Bechem United and Eleven Wonders FC.

The former Nea Salamina gaffer joined Berekum Chelsea about two months ago ahead of the Special Competition.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands the 2011 Ghana Premier League winners are in contact with former coach Tony Lokko as a possible replacement for Cudjoe.

By Nuhu Adams