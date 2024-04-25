Berekum Chelsea coach Samuel Boadu aims for positive results against Kotoko and Hearts of Oak

Berekum Chelsea coach Samuel Boadu has voiced his team's determination to secure positive results in their upcoming matches against Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak among other teams in the Ghana Premier League.

Boadu, who took charge of Berekum Chelsea before the start of the second round of the domestic top-flight campaign, has steered the team to significant progress. Now, he's aiming to secure maximum points from their upcoming matches against two of Ghana's top football clubs.

"We respect all the clubs, but we will do our best to pick points in those games," Boadu affirmed. "We respect all the Premier clubs, and we will work hard to get the maximum points."

Currently positioned fifth in the Ghana Premier League standings with 41 points after matchday 27, Berekum Chelsea's recent 2-0 victory over defending champions Medeama has bolstered their confidence.

Before facing Hearts and Kotoko, Berekum Chelsea will first travel to Dawu to take on Legon Cities in matchday 28 action this weekend.

Boadu, who previously led Hearts of Oak to secure five trophies during his tenure, is celebrated for that matter and aims to use experience to aid Berekum Chelsea, setting the stage for an exciting clash against two of Ghana's football powerhouses.