Berekum Chelsea coach Samuel Boadu campaigns against hooliganism ahead of Ghana Premier League resumption

Berekum Chelsea coach Samuel Boadu has joined the masses to kick against hooliganism in Ghana football ahead of the return of the domestic top-flight.

His comment comes on the back of recent violent incident in Nsoatre, where a devoted Asante Kotoko fans (Nana Pooley) tragically lost his life, leading to the suspension of the Ghana Premier League.

On Wednesday morning, the Ghana Football Association announced the Premier League will resume on March 6, 2025.

The resumption of the Ghanaian top-flight is subject to the safety and security assurance inspection of all venues currently being undertaken by the Ghana FA and the Ministry for Sports and Recreation.

And speaking in an interview, the former Premier League winner condemned hooliganism while urging referees to up their game.

“Hooliganism is an awful act, which shouldn’t be entertained at match centres. And for this reason we need the military to assist in fighting hooliganism. Hooliganism can happen no matter the number of military personal deployed for a particular match. It’s all bounds down to officiating. Poor officiating could bring chaos.

“I urge that we come together and make our game a beautiful one so there won’t be a repeat of the unpleasant incident which happened. Both teams need to comport themselves on match days to prevent hooliganism”

Berekum Chelsea are 8th on the Ghana Premier League table with 25 points after 19 matches.