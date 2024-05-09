Berekum Chelsea coach Samuel Boadu disappointed after defeat to Hearts of Oak

Berekum Chelsea coach, Samuel Boadu, has expressed disappointment after his side suffered a 3-0 defeat to his former club Hearts of Oak.

Boadu, who joined Chelsea after leaving Hearts of Oak, saw his side struggle as the Phobians walloped Chelsea to return to winning ways.

Boadu described the performance of his team as bad, claiming Hearts deserved the victory.

"Our performance today was very bad thus why we lost to hearts of oak," he said at during the post-match interview.

The former Medeama SC coached enjoyed a successful spell at he Accra-based club, leading the Phobians to their first Premier League title in over a decade before winning back-to-back FA Cups.

"Now I coach Berekum Chelsea and my heart is at Chelsea," he said as he reacted to questions about his time at Hearts of Oak.

Meanwhile, in a blistering start to the game at the Golden City Park, Hamza Issah opened the scoring for the visitors before goals from Linda Mtange and Kassim Cisse sealed victory for the former champions.