Berekum Chelsea coach Samuel Boadu to decide future at end of season

Published on: 21 May 2024
Berekum Chelsea coach Samuel Boadu has announced that he will decide on his future with the club after the current Ghana Premier League campaign.

Boadu signed a short-term deal with the club, taking over after the second half of the season, and he hasn’t done a bad job.

Since joining Berekum Chelsea, Boadu has performed admirably, with the team currently sitting in eighth place.

Berekum Chelsea returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Asante Kotoko, thanks to a late header by Mezack Afriyie.

 

Speaking after the game, Boadu revealed that he will decide his future once the season ends.

"We have a lot to do," he said. When asked about his future at the club, he replied, "I will determine my future at the end of the season."

Berekum Chelsea are now focused on their upcoming game in Accra against Great Olympics, with Boadu hoping to secure another win as they push for a strong finish.

