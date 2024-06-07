Berekum Chelsea defender Ahmed Adams vows to support Stephen Amankona's top scorer ambitions

Berekum Chelsea defender Ahmed Adams has pledged to support striker Stephen Amankona in his quest to clinch the Ghana Premier League top scorer award for the 2023/24 season.

With just two matches remaining, the race for the goal king title is heating up. Amankona leads the charts with 16 goals in 25 games, while Asante Kotoko's Ugandan international Steven Mukwala follows closely with 14 goals.

In a recent interview, Adams, a former Asante Kotoko player, emphasised the team's commitment to helping Amankona secure the prestigious accolade.

“Amankona is a fantastic player. We are trying everything possible to help him win the goal king. We are supporting him to win the goal king,” Adams stated. “We will urge the fans of the club to rally behind us so we can win the goal king. He is leading Mukwala with two goals and we pray he scores in the remaining games to win it.”

Berekum Chelsea, currently seventh on the Ghana Premier League table with 47 points after 32 matches, will be looking to finish the season strongly and provide the necessary support for Amankona to achieve his personal milestone.

Berekum Chelsea and their fans will be eagerly watching as Amankona aims to extend his lead and secure the top scorer title in the final two matches of the season.