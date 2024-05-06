Berekum Chelsea defender Yaw Darkwah acknowledges title challenge as Samartex stand firm

Berekum Chelsea defender Yaw Darkwah has conceded that clinching the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League title will be a formidable task for the team.

Despite their recent resurgence, Berekum Chelsea faces an uphill battle to secure the league title, trailing league leaders Samartex by a significant margin of eight points with only five matches remaining in the season.

Samartex currently sits atop the league table with 52 points from 29 matches, maintaining their stronghold as formidable contenders for the title.

Berekum Chelsea could move to third should they beat Hearts of Oak on Monday after inching closer and cutting the points gap to eight with five matches to end the season.

However, he believes that is too much of a task to accomplish.

“It will be difficult for us to win the league if you look at the points between us and the first team, Samartex.

“The interval is huge and Samartex doesn’t lose its home matches, they’ve picked two or so defeats at home all season so it’s not easy to defeat them at home and they have a couple of games at home left so it’s not easy to displace them but it’s possible to be in the second or third position,” he told Ghanasportspage.com in an interview.

Darkwah recognises the challenge posed by Samartex, highlighting their impressive home record and substantial points advantage.

Darkwah's acknowledgment of the daunting task ahead reflects the reality faced by Berekum Chelsea as they aim to secure a top-three finish in the league standings.