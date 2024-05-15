Berekum Chelsea determined to halt Kotoko's unbeaten streak, says midfielder

Berekum Chelsea are resolute in their determination to defeat Asante Kotoko, as expressed by midfielder Collins Ameyaw.

Kotoko, currently on a three-game unbeaten streak, aim to extend their run, but Chelsea are steadfast in their resolve to put an end to it, as articulated by Ameyaw.

The highly anticipated match is slated for Saturday in Berekum, with the Bibires eager to bounce back from their recent setback, a surprising 3-0 defeat against Hearts of Oak.

Despite the disappointment, Coach Samuel Boadu has swiftly shifted focus to this weekend’s clash, emphasising the importance of securing a victory to enhance their standing in the Ghana Premier League.

"We are aware of what’s at stake. We can’t lose for the second time running, so I’m the boys are determined for the Kotoko’s game," Ameyaw affirmed.

Berekum Chelsea currently hold the eighth position in the standings with 41 points, closely pursued by Kotoko, trailing by just a single point.

The Porcupine Warriors' season took a positive turn following their encounter with the club's life patron, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Since then, Kotoko have maintained an undefeated record, triumphing over Samartex and Legon Cities while securing a draw against Medeama.