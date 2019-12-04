Ghanaian top-flight side Berekum Chelsea appoint Frenchman Romain Folz as new coach

Berekum Chelsea have hired the services of French trainer Romain Folz as new head coach ahead of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

The Frenchman is expected in the country in the coming days to complete his move to the one-time Ghana league winners.

Folz will be replacing Tony Lokko who recently left the Blues to join premiership rivals Inter Allies FC.

The young trainer was coach of USL League Two side West Virginia Alliance FC in 2018.

Folz was hired by the Uganda national team in March 2019 as video and performance analyst for their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Egypt.