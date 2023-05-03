Berekum Chelsea name nominees for March Player of The Month award

Berekum Chelsea have revealed three contenders for Player of the Month for March.

The trio comprises centre-back Yaw Dankwah, midfielders Kofi Essien and Stephen Amankona.

Dankwah was solid at the back as The Bibires conceded just three goals in the month of March. The two talented and enterprising midfielders in Essien and Amankona were instrumental in the performance of the team in the month under review.

The award scheme is sponsored by the Boafo Yena Group of Companies who will present an undisclosed amount of cash to whoever emerges winner.

Collins Ameyaw won the maiden edition in September last year.

The Bibires are currently 6th on the league standings with 43 points, and their next league opponents are Accra Lions who visit the Golden City Park on Sunday, May 7 2023.

By Suleman Asante