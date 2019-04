Berekum Chelsea have re-appointed Anthony Lokko as their new head coach.

Lokko steps in to replace Ransford Cudjoe who was told to step aside last week.

His experience from handling clubs like Hearts of Oak, Amidaus Professionals and Tema Youth should help.

He will handle the Berekum-based side in the remaining matches of the Special Competition.

Berekum Chelsea have lost all their five matches in the competition.