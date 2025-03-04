GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

Berekum Chelsea relocate to Dormaa after Golden City Park rejection

Published on: 04 March 2025
Berekum Chelsea

Berekum Chelsea will play their home games at the Nana Agyemang-Badu I Sports Stadium in Dormaa after the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) Club Licensing Committee rejected the Golden City Park.

Berekum Chelsea will co-share the venue with Aduana FC and will host Accra Lions there on Sunday.

The GFA’s decision was based on safety concerns, poor pitch conditions, and inadequate maintenance. The deteriorating state of the Berekum-based facility has been a long-standing issue, with visiting teams frequently raising concerns about the substandard pitch and security risks.

With the Ghana Premier League resuming on March 7, Berekum Chelsea must either renovate Golden City Park to meet licensing standards or continue using an alternative venue.

The rejection reinforces the GFA’s strict enforcement of the Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols 2025, aimed at improving match venues across the country.

