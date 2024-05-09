GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

Berekum Chelsea Samuel Boadu pledges to compensate fans with victory over Kotoko

Published on: 09 May 2024
Following their recent defeat to Hearts of Oak, Berekum Chelsea coach Samuel Boadu has assured fans that the team will bounce back with a win against Asante Kotoko next weekend.

The Bibires suffered a heavy loss during matchday 29 of the Ghana Premier League, with goals from Hamzah Issah, Linda Mtange, and Kasim Cisse securing an important away victory for Hearts of Oak.

Expressing regret for the defeat, Boadu emphasised the team's commitment to compensating fans with a victory in the upcoming clash against Kotoko.

"We are sorry for the defeat," he stated after the game. "We know they are behind us, but I will urge them to keep supporting us. We will not disappoint them in our game against Kotoko."

Berekum Chelsea are scheduled to host Asante Kotoko in matchday 30 of the Ghana Premier League in their next game.

Currently positioned eighth on the domestic top-flight standings with 41 points after 29 matches, Berekum Chelsea aims to deliver a strong performance and secure a victory to compensate for their recent loss.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
