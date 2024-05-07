Berekum Chelsea skipper pledges victory in anticipation of Hearts of Oak clash

Berekum Chelsea captain Zakaria Fuseini has made a resolute declaration, asserting his team's determination to secure victory against Hearts of Oak in their upcoming clash on Wednesday.

Chelsea are set to host the Phobians at Golden City Park on an outstanding matchday 29 match of the Ghana Premier League campaign, in a highly anticipated showdown between the two sides.

Originally scheduled for last weekend in Berekum, the match was postponed due to a venue clash with a Durbar event, heightening the anticipation for their rescheduled encounter.

Both Berekum Chelsea and Hearts of Oak enter the fixture on the back of defeats in their previous Premier League games, with Chelsea suffering a 3-2 loss to Legon Cities and Hearts of Oak falling short against Accra Lions in week 28.

Zakaria Fusein expressed his team's preparedness and determination to secure maximum points on home turf against the Phobians.

“We are well concentrated and much determined ahead of the Hearts game. We are going all out to pick all the maximum 3 points,” Fuseini affirmed, highlighting his team's focus and commitment to achieving victory as quoted by Footballghana.com.

The stage is set for an intense battle between the two sides as Berekum Chelsea and Zakaria Fuseini vow to deliver a commanding performance and secure a crucial victory in their quest for success in the Ghana Premier League.