Berekum Chelsea slap $100,000 price tag on forward Stephen Amankona amid Rwandan interest

Berekum Chelsea have set a $100,000 price tag on star forward Stephen Amankona, as interest from Rwandan giants Rayon Sports FC and APR FC continues to heat up.

The attacker, who was Chelsea’s standout performer in the just-ended Ghana Premier League season, has become a top target for both clubs ahead of the 2025/26 Rwanda Premier League campaign. His technical quality, eye for goal, and leadership on the pitch have made him one of the most sought-after Ghanaian forwards on the market.

Sources close to the deal reveal that Rayon Sports and APR FC have both made enquiries about his availability, but Berekum Chelsea are unwilling to let him go cheaply, demanding a six-figure transfer fee.

Amankona previously played for Asante Kotoko before returning to Chelsea, where he has rediscovered top form. A move abroad is seen as the next big step in his career, but negotiations are still at an early stage.

With both Rwandan clubs keen and Chelsea holding firm, the coming days could determine whether the deal moves forward.