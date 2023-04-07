Berekum Chelsea star Mezack Afriyie arrives in Belgium ahead of Genk move

Leading goal scorer in the Ghana Premier League, Mezack Afriyie has landed in Belgium ahead of his reported move to KRC Genk.

The 19-year-old Berekum Chelsea star arrived in Genk on Friday and he is expected to complete paper works before inking a deal with the Belgium league leaders.

Afriyie took the Ghana Premier League by storm in just his first campaign in the topflight league. The teen sensation has scored 12 goals in 22 matches for the Berekum-based club.

The youngster could follow the footsteps of Joseph Paintsil, who was also signed by Genk from former Ghana Premier League side Tema Youth.

Afriyie's absence means Berekum Chelsea will have to finish the campaign without their talisman.