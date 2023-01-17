Berekum Chelsea star Mezack Afriyie breaks silence after horrifying injury against Accra Lions

Berekum Chelsea forward Mezack Afriyie has broken his silence after a horrific injury during the game against Accra Lions.

The Ghana Premier League leading scorer collapsed after a collision with Accra Lions defender Jacob Mensah and had to be rushed to the hospital in the 80th minute.

After almost five minutes of trying to resuscitate the striker on the pitch, he was carried off by an ambulance and sent to the hospital where he had further treatment.

"Yes, I went fainted yesterday resuscitated then realized I was in the hospital but for now I am very fine and can play our next match. I will like to thank everybody who prayed for me," he told Akwaaba FM.

Afriyie scored his eight goal of the season in the 2-1 defeat to Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium.

He is expected to be out for a few weeks for the Blues depending on the extent of his injury.

Meanwhile, Seidu Bassit and Abass Samari scored for the hosts in the matchday 13 encounter.