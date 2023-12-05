Berekum Chelsea tactician Christopher Ennin unhappy with officiating in Kotoko game

Berekum Chelsea coach, Christopher Ennin has expressed his displeasure with officiating in their 1-0 defeat to Kotoko at the Baaba Yara Stadium on Monday night.

The Bibires were impressive in the game but were denied a point by Steven Mukwala’s 41st minute goal for the Porcupine Warriors.

Ennin lamented about officiating at full time and believes the outcome of the game would have been different if the referee had done a better job.

He told StarTimes: “It’s quite a good game but I don’t normally talk about officiating but the referee didn’t make the game the gam ego the way it’s supposed to go. It’s very bad. It’s very bad. I’ve never spoken about officiating but in fact I’m not happy.”

Chelsea are in 6th position with 20 points and they return to the Golden City Park to host Great Olympics for their next game.

By Suleman Asante