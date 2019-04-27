Berekum Chelsea technical director Randolf Armah calls on players to overcome Asante Kotoko in Special Competition

Technical Director of Berekum Chelsea Randolf Amarh has charged his players to avenge their defeat against Asante Kotoko when the two sides square off again in the second round of the Special Competition on Sunday.

The Blues were beaten 2-0 by the Porcupine Warriors in the final game of the first round Special Competition at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Four days after that crunch game, the two sides will renew their strengths to deal with each other at the Golden City Park.

“It’s good that we play another match quickly which will test our mental strength after losing in Kumasi.“

“The team knows the task tomorrow, we have worked well in training.”