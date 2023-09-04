Berekum Chelsea win 2023 edition of Nsenkyire Cup

Berekum Chelsea emerged as winners of the 2023 edition of the Nsenkyire Cup which ended on Sunday, September 3.

The competition which lasted for three days was organized by fellow Premier League side, Samartex 1996 FC at their home grounds, the Nsenkyire Stadium in Samreboi.

Legon Cities and Nsoatreman FC were the other two clubs that took part in the all-play- all pre-season friendly tournament.

Berekum Chelsea won the tournament by accumulating the most points after beating Nsoatreman in their opener and drawing their other two matches in regulation time.

Nsoatreman recorded draws in their subsequent matches to finish bottom with 2 points.

The hosts, Samartex failed to record a win in regulation time as they shared the spoils with their opponents in all their three games.

Legon Cities’ games with Nsoatreman and Samartex ended in goalless draws and their match against winners, The Bibires ended in a 2-2 draw.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante