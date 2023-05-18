Berekum Chelsea's Bernard Amofa Jantuah gains early support in bid for Ghana FA presidency

In the race for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidency, Bernard Amofa Jantuah, the president of Berekum Chelsea, has garnered early backing from influential figures, potentially posing a serious challenge to incumbent GFA President Kurt Okraku.

Nana Yaw Achaempong, the International Relations Officer of Berekum Chelsea and spokesperson for Jantuah, has expressed confidence in Jantuah's competence and commitment to serving Ghana Football.

Speaking to Accra-based Onua TV, Achaempong shed light on Jantuah's prospects in the upcoming GFA elections, stating, "Mr Jantuah is competent, trustworthy, and committed to serving Ghana Football." With Jantuah's successful track record at Berekum Chelsea, Achaempong's endorsement carries weight within the football community.

Achaempong further emphasized Jantuah's belief in the potential of the Ghana Premier League as a catalyst for economic sustainability within the football ecosystem. Recognising Jantuah's prowess as a businessman, Achaempong emphasised his ability to leverage connections and make Ghana Football economically viable, making him a compelling alternative to Okraku.

Jantuah is set to hold a press conference in the coming days to officially announce his intentions to run in the GFA presidential elections.