GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Berekum Chelsea’s Ennin Christopher wins first coach of the month for the season

Published on: 07 October 2022
Berekum Chelsea’s Ennin Christopher wins first coach of the month for the season

Berekum Chelsea gaffer Ennin Christopher has picked up the first coach of the month award of the season after being adjudged the best coach for September.

Christopher’s win comes as little surprise given Betkeucurrently occupy the summit of the suspended Ghana Premier League.

He beat Great Olympics’ Yaw Preko and Paa Kwesi Fabin of Aduana Stars, both coaches unbeaten, to the top prize.

The Blues started the season with a 2-0 home win over King Faisal, drew with Samartex before beating Medeama.

The league is suspended due to a court injunction by AshantiGold, but there are high hopes that it will resume before the end of the month.

Christopher will hope his side continue their fine form when the league resumes.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more