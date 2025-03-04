Berekum Chelsea’s Golden City Park rejected by Club Licensing Committee

Berekum Chelsea’s Golden City Park has been rejected by the GFA Club Licensing Committee, with club sources confirming to Ghanasoccernet.com that the decision was based on safety concerns, poor pitch conditions, and inadequate maintenance.

The rejection does not come as a surprise, as the deteriorating state of the facility in Berekum has been a long-standing issue.

Several clubs have raised concerns after playing away matches there, citing the substandard pitch and lack of proper safety measures for both players and fans.

With the Ghana Premier League set to resume on March 7, Berekum Chelsea must now either renovate the facility to meet licensing requirements or secure an alternative venue for their home matches.

The rejection is another clear indication of the GFA’s strict enforcement of the Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols 2025, aimed at improving match venues across the country.