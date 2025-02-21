Berekum West MP laments persistent hooligan act in Ghana football

Dickson Kyere-Duah, Member of Parliament for Berekum West Constituency, has called for strong punitive actions to curb hooliganism in Ghana football.

He made this urgent appeal in his address to Ghana's Ninth Parliament, highlighting the persistent violent acts at football league venues.

The Ghana Premier League has been suspended since the tragic death of a Kumasi Asante Kotoko fan who died from stab wounds suffered during a league game against Nsoatreman.

Additionally, a referee was attacked after a Division One game between two teams.

Kyere-Duah emphasized that a different approach is needed to address the problem, as education and sensitization efforts have been unsuccessful.

"Despite all the education, reminders, sensitizations, sanctions aimed at eradicating hooliganism, the act continues to be part of the Ghanaian game with many casualties frequently recorded," he said.

The MP urged all stakeholders to work collectively to eradicate hooliganism from Ghana football. "We as Parliamentarians have roles to playâ€¦there is an urgent need for us to work collectively to eradicate such barbaric acts from our game."

His call to action aims to promote a safer and more enjoyable experience for fans and players alike.