Bernard Don Bortey gets Hearts of Oak appointment

Hearts of Oak has appointed club legend Bernard Don Bortey as the Under-14 development Coach.

In a statement from the club to announce the appointment read, "The Board of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club PLC has appointed former player and club legend Bernard Don Bortey as Club's Under-14 youth development coach effective today.

'The appointment forms part of the club's restructuring program and renewed focus on youth development.

"As part of Don Bortey's responsibilities, he will assist Coach Samuel Nii Noi at the Under-18 level while building the foundamental modules to revamp the Under-18 team. Both coaches will work closely under head coach Slavko Matic.

"Bortey holds a GFA National 'D' Coaching License. He previously coaches at Wa Yasin FC and Techiman Gold Stars.

"He was selected from a list of applicants who were vetted from the position.

"We take this opportunity to call upon all Phobians to accord him the necessary support and encouragement".

Dong-Bortey made over 100 appearances for the Accra club and was instrumental in the club winning four league titles and the CAF Confederation Cup. He was a joint top scorer of the league in 2002.

Bortey was earlier today sighted at the club training ground heavily involved in the activities of the technical team.

The Phobians recently appointed Serbian gaffer Slavko Matic as the head of the technical team.