Bernard Lippert calls for comprehensive approach in Ghanaian football development

Ghana Football Association (GFA) technical director Bernard Lippert has emphasised that while youth leagues are crucial in developing talent, they alone are not sufficient to elevate Ghanaian football to a higher level.

Lippert's remarks shed light on the importance of implementing comprehensive strategies and making necessary investments to ensure sustainable progress in the sport.

During an interview on Peace FM, Lippert acknowledged the positive steps taken in recent years to establish youth leagues in Ghana. He stated, "Before, there was no management of the game in place, not even a youth league. Now, we have youth leagues for almost all age groups. It's a big start, but honestly, it's not enough."

Lippert emphasised that while the introduction of youth leagues is a significant step forward, it is crucial for stakeholders to recognize that it is not the ultimate solution for Ghanaian football's development. He highlighted the need to focus on developing the best players and nurturing their talent from the grassroots to the elite level.

"In the past 10 to 15 years, there was no Colts football as I've heard before coming here. The federation started to build grassroots leagues, but now we have to aim for the top and develop our best players even better," Lippert explained.

He further stressed the importance of not solely concentrating on the national teams, indicating that the focus should be on nurturing the best talents across all levels of Ghanaian football.

Lippert's remarks underline the GFA's commitment to implementing a holistic approach to football development in Ghana.