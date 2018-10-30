Bernard Mensah excited with Kayserispor victory over Sivasspor

Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah is delighted with Kayserispor 2-0 win over Sivasspor in the Turkish Supaliga over the weekend.

The 24-year-old played was instrumental in his side’s triumph having bossed the midfield to the delight of their teeming fans at the Kadir Has Sehir Stadium.

Two second-half goals from Samir Cinaz and Tjaronn Chery were enough to put the visitors to the sword as the hosts snatched the well-deserved victory on the day.

Mensah, who lasted for the 69th minute of the encounter took to twitter to express his excitement over their victory and has thanked the fans for their massive support.

We thank God for the win yesterday.. great support from the fans .. #BMO43 #Godfirst #nevergiveup #alwaysstriveforgreatness🌟🌟🌟 pic.twitter.com/u1yrxrmy54