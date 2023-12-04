Bernard Mensah nominated for Player of the Month award in Saudi Arabia

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah has been nominated for the November Player of the Month in the Saudi Pro League.

The former Kayserispor star will face competition from Cameroon's Georges-Kevin N'Koudou for the accolade.

Mensah is enjoying a blistering start to life in Saudi Arabia, scoring nine goals in 13 matches, with five of his strikes coming in the month of November.

The 29-year-old has been Al Tai's best player since arriving from Turkey in the summer transfer window.

Al Tai won two games, drew one and lost one last month.

Meanwhile, N'Koudou, who has netted 11 goals in 14 matches, netted twice in November as Damac climb to eight on the table.

The winner of the November Player of the Month will be announced after voting by fans of the Saudi Pro League.