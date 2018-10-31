Bernard Mensah on target as Kayserispor destroy lower division side Pazarspor in Turkish Cup

Midfielder Bernard Mensah registered his second goal of the season in Kayserispor's 6-1 annihilation of Pazarspor in the Turkish Cup on Wednesday.

Before his goal on the hour mark, the Ghana international provided the assist for Bilal Basacikoglu to score in the 52nd minute to give the home team a 2-1 lead.

Mensah was made in the starting line-up alongside countryman and international teammate Asamoah Gyan who opened the scoring on 14 minutes.

The on-loan Atletico Madrid player was teed up inside the box and he coolly finished off his his left foot.

He has already scored one goal in ten league appearances for Kayserispor.

Bernard Mensah scores for Kayerispor in Turkish Cup:

