Bernard Mensah places third for most successful dribbles in SPL, beats Ronaldo and Mane

Ghanaian midfielder, Bernard Mensah has emerged as the third most successful dribbler in the Saudi Pro League at the end of the 2023/24 season.

The former Atletico Madrid star ended his first campaign in the Gulf nation as one of the best players in the SPL, after scoring 14 goals and delivering two assists in 30 matches for Al Tai.

His dribbling prowess also places him up there as one of the most exciting players in the league, outranking Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane of Al-Nassr.

Only two players have had successful take-ons than the Ghanaian, Lucas Zelerayan of Al Fateh and Alan Saint-Maximin of Al Ahli. The Argentine forward has made 147 successful dribbles followed by the Frenchman with 146.

Mensah is in third place with 139 successful dribbles.

His performances has seen him attract interest from some of the top clubs in Saudi Arabia, including Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad.

He retired from international football in 2021 and has since yet to decide on a potential Black Stars return.

Here are the top five successful dribblers in the SPL: