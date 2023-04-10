Bernard Mensah pledges to dedicate all goals to late Christian Atsu

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah has promised to dedicate all goals he scores in the future as well as ones already to the late Christian Atsu.

Many footballers both Ghanaians and foreigners have shown regret upon the demise of the former Newcastle United man who died in the Turkey earthquake in February.

While many paid tribute to him during through goal celebrations, Mensah says he will not stop remembering his compatriot as every goal of his including possible ones in the future will be dedicated to Atsu.

"Atsu's death and the next process were very difficult for me. He was a special person to me. All the goals I scored and will score are for him, I will never forget him," said Mensah.

Bernard Mensah scored his fifth goal for Kayserispor in a 3-1 win over Umraniyesporin in the Turkish Super Lig. He also has two assists to his name.

Before his passing, Atsu played for Hatayspor in Turkey scoring the only goal to snatch a winner for his team on the eve of the earthquake.