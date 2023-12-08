Bernard Mensah receives Saudi Pro League Player of the Month award ahead of Al Tai versus Al Hilal clash

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah has received his award for emerging the best player in the month of November in the Saudi Pro League.

Mensah was presented with his gong before Al Tai's game against Al Hilal on Friday.

The 29-year-old beat off competition from Cameroonian forward Georges-Kevin N'koudou to win the accolade.

Mensah pulled 51.7% of votes against N'koudou's 48.3% to be crowned the best performer for November.

The former Ghana international scored four goals as Al-Tai won two games, drew one and lost one last month.

He dethroned Al-Nassr and Portuguese superstar Ronaldo for the monthly award.

Mensah joined Al-Tai in the summer transfer window after leaving Turkish Super Lig side Kayserispor.

He has since made 13 appearances in the league, scoring nine goals for Al-Tai. He was twice Man of the Match in November.

Mensah is one of the six players to have netted a hat-trick in the league this season.