Bernard Mensah responds to Fenerbache links

Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah has responded to reports linking him with a move to Fenerbache.

The Kayserispor attacking midfielder has popped up on the radar of the Turkish giants ahead of the January transfer window.

Mensah revealed nothing concrete has happened but adds it will be a dream move for him to join the former Turkish Super Lig champions.

“I don’t know anything about it. It is everyone’s dream to play there. If it happens it happens if not I just forget about it and continue with my career, for me it is the same”, he told reporters in an interview.

The ex-Atletico Madrid player just returned from injury and could line up for Kayserispor in their game against Besiktas on Monday.

"Yes I am getting much better, I started training with the team yesterday, and today and so I doing better," he said.

"I hope I play against Besiktas, but I don't know the decision of the coach, whether I will start or start from the bench but for me I am already prepared and I am ready for the game."

Mensah joined the Turkish outfit after a successful loan spell with rivals Kasimpasa.