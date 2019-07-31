Bernard Mensah scores as Kayseripor beat Al Wasl in preseason

Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah was on target as Turkish Super Lig side Kayserispor beat United Emirates side Al Wasl in a preseason friendly on Tuesday.

The ex-Atletico Madrid midfielder scored in the 70th minute as the Kayseri based club beat Al Wasl 3-1 to round up their tour of Austria with a win.

Striker Fernando Henrique Boldrin opened the scoring on 15 minutes but Khameel Esmael leveled ten minutes later to send the game into the break at 1-1.

The European club then took the lead eight minutes after the break through Ziya Alkurt.

Bernard Mensah put the icing on the cake with a fine finish 20 minutes from time.

Kayseripor return to Turkey having lost two of their preseason games to Red Bull Salzburg and Eibar.

But the win against Al Wasl will serve as a morale boosted as they prepare for the start of the new season.