Bernard Mensah scores for relegated Aldershot against Maidstone

Aldershot striker Bernard Mensah scored in the club's 2-0 win over Maidstone United in the Conference League on Saturday. Despite the win, Aldershot have been relegated from the division.

Aldershot took the lead in the 56th minute through McClure’s low strike from 25 yards.

Bernard Mensah scored the second goal of the game to secure the win in the 86th minute for Aldershot as they inflicted a 30th defeat of the season on Maidstone who have also been relegated.

The 24-year old who is on loan from Bristol City played 16 matches and scored four goals in the season for Aldershot.

Aldershot is placed 23rd on the league log with 44 points.

