Bernard Mensah scores incredible solo goal in Al Tai's defeat to Al Ahli

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah scored an incredible solo goal to mark his tenth goal of the Saudi Pro League for Al Tai.

The former Ghana international opened the scoring in a thrilling encounter after taking on three players following a clever run from his own half moments before half-time.

Despite opening the scoring for Al Tai, the host failed to keep the attacking threats of Al Ahli at bay after a strong reaction from the visitors.

Former Liverpool striker Roberto Firminio levelled before half-time after finishing off a Riyad Mahrez assist.

After the break, Firminio gave Al Ahli the lead before Mahrez went from provider to scorer with eight minutes remaining.

Franck Kessie, who led Ivory Coast to AFCON success, crowned the victory with a powerful header late in the game.

Mensah has been Al Tai's best player since joining from Turkish outfit Kayserispor and has eleven goal contributions in 17 matches.