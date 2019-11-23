Bernard Mensah set to make injury return against Sivasspor

Ghana and Kayserispor midfielder Bernard Mensah is set to return from injury and be ready for the game against Sivasspor in the Turkish Super League.

Kayserispor host Sivasspor at the Kadir Haas Stadium on Sunday.

The 25-year old picked up an injury before the international break.

During the break he trained separately from the team and according to sources he will be available for selection in the game against Sivasspor.

Mensah has been an integral part of the Kayserispor team this season and his return will be a boost for the team ahead of the game.

Kayserispor lies 18th on the league log with seven points after match day 11