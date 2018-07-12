Bernard Morrison nominated for Orlando Pirates Goal of the Season Awards

Ghanaian forward Bernard Morrison has been nominated for the Goal of the Season Awards at Orlando Pirates.

The 25-year-old had been a peripheral figure since signing from DRC team AS Vita, but he repaid Buccaneers Coach Milutin Sredojevic’s faith in him with superlative performances.

The former AshantiGold SC hitman reminded the Sea Robbers of his quality when he grabbed a brace in a 2-0 Nedbank Cup last 32 win over Ajax Cape Town at the Orlando Stadium and was named Man of the Match for his overall performance.

The Ghanaian's second goal of the match hogged the headlines in the Rainbow nation after he surged powerfully past several defenders before slotting a low shot confidently past goalkeeper Jody February.

He has been named as part of eight players to be awarded ahead of the coming season.

The list of eight nominees includes Thabiso Kutumela, Augustine Mulenga, Justin Shonga, Bernard Morrison, Luvuyo Memela, Thabo Matlaba, as well as the club's MultiChoice Diski Challenge player, Ricardo Lourenco and 16-year old Augustine Mahlonoko from Bucs' Project X Team.

The awards gala is scheduled to be held on the 19th of July 2018, but the venue for the event is yet to be revealed by the club.

It will be the Soweto giants' first awards ceremony since 2014. Bucs held the event following a successful 2013/14 season which saw the team reach the 2013 CAF Champions League final.