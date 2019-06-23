Bernard Tekpertey set eyes on emulating Ghanaian legends in the Bundesliga

Ghana and Schalke striker Bernard Terkpetey, says he wants to emulate some Ghanaian legends such as Samuel Osei Kuffour, Anthony Yeboah and Charles Kwabla Akunnor and many others who made a mark in the German Bundesliga.

The 21-year old helped SC Paderbon to secure promotion to the Bundesliga next season.

He made a return to Schalke after a good season on loan to Paderbon where he played 34 games in all competitions for Paderborn, scoring 10 goals and making 7 assists.

“I’m determined to make history,” Terkpetey told FootballMadeInGhana.com

“Anthony Yeboah, CK Akonnor, Osei Kuffour and Gerald Asamoah all made history in Germany and I want to do same.

“I love the Bundesliga and I’m determined to make history there before considering offers from other countries,” he added.

Reports in Germany indicates that Schalke will accept any good price for the Black Meteors striker however the player is interested in staying in the Bundesliga for next season.