Bernard Tekpetey bags eleventh goal of the season as Paderborn thrash MSV Duisburg

In-form Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey registered his name on the scoresheet as SC Paderborn thrashed MSV Duisburg in the Bundesliga II on Saturday.

Tekpetey scored thirteen minutes into the second half as Paderborn secured a 4-0 win at the Benteler Arena.

Phillip Klement opened the scoring in the 25th minute with a strike from 25 yards to seize control of the gamE.

With the away side warming themselves into the game, Babacary Gueye turned a Christopher Antwi Adjei cross to double Paderborn's lead before the break.

Black Meteors forward, Tekpetey who was playing from the flanks missed an opportunity five minutes after the break.

But the former Schalke O4 attacker did miss in the 58th minute converting an Antwi-Adjie cross.

Victory was sealed with ten minutes left after Sebastian Vasiliadis fired from long range.