Bernard Tekpetey eager for fixtures between Fortuna Dusseldorf and Schalke to prove himself

Ghana striker Bernard Tekpetey says he is eagerly awaiting fixtures between Fortuna Dusseldorf and Schalke O4 in the Bundesliga.

The 23-year old forward joined Fortuna Dusseldorf on a two year loan deal after just rejoining the Royal Blues in the summer transfer window.

Tekpetey feels he was not given the chance to prove himself at Schalke and believes his move to Fortuna in an opportunity to show his parent club his qualities.

"At Schalke I was not allowed to play. But not because I was too bad or something - that was a decision of the coach," he told the Bild.

'I want to prove to people that I can do it. Especially for all people on Schalke," he added.

"I am particularly looking forward to the duels with Schalke and wants to meet there necessarily. I hope to meet three or four times. I really hope so with all my heart."

The ex-Unistar Academy striker played only twice for the Gelsenkirchen club under former coach Markus Weizierl before he was loaned out to Austrian side Altach.

He later signed for Paderborn O7, where he became an instant hit, scoring ten goals and helping the club secure promotion to the Bundesliga.

Fortuna Dusseldorf will play Schalke O4 on match day 11 of the upcoming Bundesliga campaign.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin