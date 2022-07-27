Bernard Tekpetey: Ghana striker confident Ludogorets will qualify to the group stages of UEFA Champions League

Ghana striker Bernard Tekpetey is confident Bulgarian champions Ludogorets Razgrad will qualify to the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Ludogorets lost 2-1 at Shamrock Rovers in Dublin in the UEFA Champions League 2nd Qualifying Round 2nd Leg match, but progressed overall in the tie.

Tekpetey, 24, was substituted at half time Tallaght Stadium but remains confident the Bulgarian giants will find a place in the group stage of Europe's elite inter-club competition.

"It was a difficult game for us, the atmosphere was tough. I'm thankful we're moving forward. Now we have to work on the mistakes. The most important thing is that we passed the test and are in the next round," he said

"We knew they were going to attack us, and we only tried to defend ourselves. If we played our normal game, it wouldn't be like that. We have to analyze the match. When I left the field I told the boys we were going to get out. Even after the second goal I knew we were going to do it. Some teammates, perhaps, were nervous.

"No one can say what will happen to Dynamo. We always have to play well. We will have tough games but we have given our lives to this game and we will give it our all. I am convinced that we will play in the Champions League groups.

The Ghanaian striker clinched the Bulgarian Parva Liga title for the second consecutive time with PFC Ludogorets Razgrad last season.

Tekpetey has been in immense form for Ludogorets helping them to clinch their 11th league triumph with 9 goals and 5 assists in 20 appearances last term.

This is better of his first spell in the Bulgarian top-tier two seasons ago where he managed two goals in 25 matches while playing on loan from Schalke 04.

The UniStar Academy product made a permanent switch from the German side to Ludogorets in the summer in a deal worth around €900,000.