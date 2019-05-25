Bernard Tekpetey grateful to Paderborn after sealing Schalke 04 return

Ghanaian striker Bernard Tekpetey has expressed gratitude to Paderborn teammates and staff after following his transfer to Schalke 04 on Saturday.

Schalke activated the buy-back clause to resign inform striker.

I will like to thank the coaching staff, Management team, players, Physio/team doctors 💙🖤God bless everyone and will miss everyone, hope we see us again 😘 pic.twitter.com/553X3o2n3q — Bernard Tekpetey (@BTekpetey32) May 25, 2019

The 21-year-old left the Royal Blues last summer to join SC Paderborn and play in Germany’s second tier but returns to the club after just one season.

But following a successful season in which he scored ten goals and provided six assists in 32 appearances to help Paderborn qualify, he has been rewarded with a place in Schalke's team for next season.

Despite his exploits, Tekpetey failed to make Kwesi Appiah's Black Stars squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.