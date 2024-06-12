Bernard Tekpetey joins calls for better playing pitches in Ghana

Ghana forward, Bernard Tekpetey is pleading with authorities to provide better playing pitches for players for international games.

Black Stars captain Thomas Partey made a request to the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, following his visit to the team for their match against the Central African Republic that the players need a good playing pitch.

During the match on Monday, it was evident that the Black Stars team struggled to put passes together due to the poor nature of the field.

Tekpetey backed Partey's request, claiming the playing surface plays a huge role in any team's success.

“Pitches really play a part in football, Partey plays passing football in the Arsenal team, so he wants to repeat the same in Ghana, so authorities should do something about the pitch," he told Angel Sports.

Meanwhile, the Bulgaria-based winger is yet to decide on his international future after a consistent snub by the national team.

Having made a few appearances for Ghana, the ex-Black Meteors forward has the option of representing Bulgaria.