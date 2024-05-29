Bernard Tekpetey named in 2023/24 Bulgarian League Team of the Season

Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey has been named in the 2023/24 Bulgarian League Team of the Season.

Tekpetey had an outstanding campaign with Ludogorets, contributing significantly to their league title and domestic cup victories.

Tekpetey, who has won the league in every season he’s been at Ludogorets, was a key player for the club this year.

He made 30 league appearances, scoring 10 goals and providing five assists. Out of these 30 games, he started 27 and came off the bench on three occasions.

Despite his impressive performances and recognition in the Team of the Season, Tekpetey has not been included in Ghana’s squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.