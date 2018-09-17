GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 17 September 2018
Bernard Tekpetey opens scoring account for SC Paderborn in win over FC Koln
Bernard Tekpetey

Ghana striker Bernard Tekpetey got off the mark for SC Paderborn 07 in their 5-3 win over FC Koln in the German Bundesliga 2 on Sunday.

Tekpetey left German giants Schalke 05 to join the Blue and Black lads on a three-year deal in the summer.

After five games in the league, the 21-year-old was rewarded with a goal as they pipped former Bundesliga campaigners FC Koln 5-3 at their backyard.

He was replaced with Ben Zolinski in the 95th minute of the game while compatriot Christopher Adjei-Antwi lasted 88 minutes for the winners.

