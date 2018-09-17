Bernard Tekpetey opens scoring account for SC Paderborn in win over FC Koln

Ghana striker Bernard Tekpetey got off the mark for SC Paderborn 07 in their 5-3 win over FC Koln in the German Bundesliga 2 on Sunday.

Tekpetey left German giants Schalke 05 to join the Blue and Black lads on a three-year deal in the summer.

After five games in the league, the 21-year-old was rewarded with a goal as they pipped former Bundesliga campaigners FC Koln 5-3 at their backyard.

He was replaced with Ben Zolinski in the 95th minute of the game while compatriot Christopher Adjei-Antwi lasted 88 minutes for the winners.