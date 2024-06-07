Bernard Tekpetey praises Jordan Ayew's impact in Ghana's win over Mali

Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey has hailed the significant impact Jordan Ayew had on Ghana's 2-1 victory over Mali in the 2026 World Cup qualifier on Thursday in Bamako.

The Crystal Palace forward was introduced with just 10 minutes remaining and the scoreline tied at 1-1. Ayew's presence immediately influenced the game; he created a big chance for Thomas Partey, who missed, before scoring the decisive goal in the fourth minute of added time.

Bernard Tekpetey, who was not called up for the game, expressed his views on Ayew's performance, suggesting that the experienced forward should have started the match.

"Yesterday, we were not patient. When you play five-back, you need a striker who can hold onto the ball. The [Jordan Ayew] change had a big impact on the game," Tekpetey told Joy Sports.

Jordan Ayew's goal marks his fifth in the last four appearances for the Black Stars, underscoring his importance to the team.

With this crucial victory, Ghana has climbed to second place in Group I with six points after three games. They now turn their focus to hosting the Central African Republic on Monday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for their fourth match of the World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana will be looking to build on this momentum and secure another vital win in their quest to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

