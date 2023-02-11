Bernard Tekpetey provides assist in Ludogorets victory over Spartak Varna

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Tekptey contributed an assist as Ludogorets secured a 2-1 victory over Spartak Varna in the Bulgarian top flight on Saturday, putting themselves at the top of the standings.

Kiril Despodov kicked off the scoring in the 8th minute, intercepting Igor Thiago's cross and finding the back of the net. Thiago doubled the lead 17 minutes later, after receiving a pass from Bernard Tekpetey on the right.

In the first half, Ludogorets had several more chances to add to their lead, but Despodov and Thiago missed the mark. After the break, the hosts managed to narrow the deficit through Luan's goal in the 57th minute, putting pressure on the champions and goalkeeper Sergio Padt.

Despite the strong push from the home team, Ludogorets also had opportunities to extend their lead, but their efforts were thwarted by the home goalkeeper Figueiredo. In the end, Ludogorets held on for the win, securing their place at the top of the Bulgarian Premier League standings. Their next match is against Slavia.

Tekpetey, 25, has scored eight goals this season and was recently named best foreign player in Bulgaria.