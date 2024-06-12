Bernard Tekpetey ranked second most impactful player in Bulgarian League

Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey has been named the player with the second biggest impact in the Bulgarian league for the 2023/24 season.

A study by the CIES Football Observatory, which evaluated six key areas of the game, highlighted Tekpetey's exceptional performance as the second-best player in the league.

Tekpetey's 10 goals played a crucial role in helping Ludogorets clinch the Bulgarian First League title. With two years left on his current contract, the striker aims to continue making a significant impact at the club.

Despite his impressive form at Ludogorets, Tekpetey has often been overlooked by the national team's technical handlers.

However, the forward has expressed his readiness to honour any invitation to rejoin the Black Stars, having been absent from the team for an extended period.

In an interview with TV3, the former Schalke 04 player reiterated his desire to return to the national team whenever he receives a call-up. "I’m always ready. When I get an invitation, I will honour it," he stated.

When asked about the reasons behind his exclusion, Tekpetey explained, "This depends on the coaching staff. Sometimes they have their own philosophy and the type of players they invite due to the system they want to play. I have no problem if a coach invites me or not."

The 25-year-old has earned five caps for the Black Stars since making his debut in 2017 and remains hopeful for future opportunities to represent his country.