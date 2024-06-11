Bernard Tekpetey ready to rejoin Black Stars after extended absence

Bulgaria-based striker Bernard Tekpetey has expressed his readiness to honour an invitation to the Black Stars after being absent from the team for an extended period.

Despite his impressive form, the Ludogorets attacker has frequently been overlooked by the national team's technical handlers.

Speaking on TV3, the former Schalke 04 forward reiterated his desire to return to the national team whenever he receives a call-up.

"I’m always ready. When I get an invitation, I will honour it," he stated.

When asked about the reasons behind his exclusion, Tekpetey responded, "This depends on the coaching staff. Sometimes they have their own philosophy and the type of players they invite due to the system they want to play. I have no problem if a coach invites me or not."

The 25-year-old has earned five caps for the national team since debuting in 2017.

Tekpetey recently had an outstanding campaign with Ludogorets, contributing significantly to their league title and domestic cup victories. He scored 10 goals and provided five assists in 30 league appearances, starting 27 matches and coming off the bench on three occasions.

With his remarkable performance, Tekpetey remains hopeful for a return to the Black Stars, ready to bring his skills and experience back to the national team.